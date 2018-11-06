Clear
Schaefer wins race for circuit judge

The assistant Buchanan County prosecutor defeated Democratic attorney David Peppard.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 9:21 PM

Republican Kate Schaefer has won the race for a circuit judge seat.

The assistant Buchanan County prosecutor defeated Democratic attorney David Peppard with 66 percent of the vote in Tuesday's general election.

The Division 1 seat for the Fifth Judicial Circuit serves Andrew and Buchanan counties.

