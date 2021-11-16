Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School Board filing deadline changes due to Missouri law

Candidates will have to file between Dec. 7 through Dec. 28 for school boards in Missouri.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 2:23 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The time to file for a school board seat in Missouri has changed due to new state law.

According to a news release from the St. Joseph School District, candidates looking to run for one of two available seats on next year’s Board of Education must file for office between Dec. 7 and Dec. 28. Election day is April 5, 2022. It’s a tighter filing window than in previous years with just 13 days to file for candidacy.

School Board Filing will occur on the following dates:

  • December 7, 8, 9, 10 – 8:30am-4pm
  • December 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 – 8:30am-4pm
  • December 20, 21, 22 – 8:30am-4pm
  • December 28 – 3-5pm (Only)

“Filing will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the former Noyes Elementary School at 1415 N. 26th Street, 2nd floor in the Board Secretary/Superintendent offices,” according to the release. “Candidates should enter the building through Door #7 located off the parking lot.”

The two seats up for grabs currently belong to Board President Tami Pasley and Board Vice President Dr. Bryan Green. The two positions are for three-year terms.

Filing will not occur on days when the District Administration offices are closed due to holidays, inclement weather, or in the event of closure due to COVID, according to the release.

Candidates can call 816-671-4003 or email donnabaker@sjsd.k12.mo.us to inquire if offices are open.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Today was a sunny and dry day with temperatures reaching up into the lower 70's. A cold front will start to move into the area tonight. Clouds will move into the area overnight as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles will be possible before 5 AM due to the cold front. The rest of Wednesday will be breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories