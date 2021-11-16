School Board filing deadline changes due to Missouri law

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The time to file for a school board seat in Missouri has changed due to new state law.

According to a news release from the St. Joseph School District, candidates looking to run for one of two available seats on next year’s Board of Education must file for office between Dec. 7 and Dec. 28. Election day is April 5, 2022. It’s a tighter filing window than in previous years with just 13 days to file for candidacy.

School Board Filing will occur on the following dates: December 7, 8, 9, 10 – 8:30am-4pm

December 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 – 8:30am-4pm

December 20, 21, 22 – 8:30am-4pm

December 28 – 3-5pm (Only)

“Filing will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the former Noyes Elementary School at 1415 N. 26th Street, 2nd floor in the Board Secretary/Superintendent offices,” according to the release. “Candidates should enter the building through Door #7 located off the parking lot.”

The two seats up for grabs currently belong to Board President Tami Pasley and Board Vice President Dr. Bryan Green. The two positions are for three-year terms.

Filing will not occur on days when the District Administration offices are closed due to holidays, inclement weather, or in the event of closure due to COVID, according to the release.

Candidates can call 816-671-4003 or email donnabaker@sjsd.k12.mo.us to inquire if offices are open.