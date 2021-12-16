Clear
School Closures

Due to power outages, some schools have canceled classes for Friday, December 17th.

Posted: Dec 16, 2021 10:47 PM

Those schools that have cancelations so far are:

Doniphan West USD-111

We will keep this list updated if more cancelations come in.

Much calmer and cooler weather is in store for the next few days. Winds are starting to calm down as well with winds only reaching 20 mph. Today we will warm up into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Mid to upper 40s look to continue on Friday as clouds build into the area. Some even colder air will push into the area Saturday with highs barely making it above freezing under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and dry weather will continue into next week with highs making a return to the mid to upper 40s.
