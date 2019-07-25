SJSD is improving security at its schools

(ST JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has been busy this summer making upgrades to its buildings. Officials are making much-needed improvements to facilities after voters approved a tax levy for the district back in April.

"We’re walking every single building with a very critical eye." Chris Silcott, operations director said. "This is just really a wide range of work."

Some of the improvements include new sidewalks at Lindenberg Elementary School and a new parking lot has been put in on the northside of nearby Robidoux Middle School.

Officials said the most important upgrades to voters was security upgrades, the district said they're following through on implementing new security features throughout the district.

"We promised the public that we would do something to upgrade our security," Silcott said.

Those improvements include new entry doors that the district plans to have installed in every school. The goal is to make sure everyone entering a school building has been properly verified.

"We want to make sure we drive people into the office before they’re able to get into the rest of the building." Robert Sigrist student services director said.

District officials said they will also be improving video surveillance of school premises, officials said they want to add more exterior cameras.

Sigrist said that current surveillance systems in use are not adequate and/or outdated.

"The technology has gotten so much better in the last 8 or 9 years since we upgraded cameras," Sigrist said.

School district officials said the public can expect more improvements for the district in the coming years, they say the passage of the levy puts them on the right track.

In addition to the new entry doors and upgraded video surveillance, the district also said they will be increasing their School Resource Officer staff as well.

ron johnson kq2 news