School Resource Officers urge safety this Back-to-School season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local School Resource Officers are sharing tips on keeping children safe during back to school season.
As schools in our area start classes, more buses will be on the roads.
SROs say children should walk to the bus stop in groups if possible, and avoid distracting the bus driver.
For other drivers on the roads, they say to remain extra cautious and be sure to obey all traffic laws around school buses.
"We would like to make sure every kid gets home and to school safely," Leroy Barnes School Resource Officer said.
SRO's said many kids are starting school for the first time and might be inattentive to what's going on around them.
