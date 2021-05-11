Clear
School and medical staff will receive free entry to Mustangs opening day

The St. Joseph Mustangs Opening Day kicks off on June 2, 2021, and the organization is offering two free general admission tickets to all school and medical staff to the event.

“Our medical staff and schools have gone through so much. From taking care of patients, putting themselves at risk, to teaching students virtually and dealing with challenges many of us never could imagine we’d face,” said Mustangs GM Ky Turner. “This is our little way of saying thank you, for everything they have done. I could only imagine the long days and obstacles they have dealt with. We want to provide a fun, relaxing night at a ballpark and help us kick off summer and baseball returning to Phil Welch Stadium.”

Staff can pick up their tickets in advance by visiting the box office at Phil Welch Stadium, Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. Staff may also pick up their tickets on their way into the game. Staff include teachers, principals, doctors, nurses, custodial staff, food service, etc. Any sort of identification as such will be accepted to redeem the free offer.

The Mustangs will begin their search for a seventh MINK League Championship on Wednesday, June 2. Johnny Coy returns to coach the team for his third season. The Mustangs will host newcomers to the MINK League, the Des Moines Peak Prospects, and will conclude the evening with a post game Fireworks Spectacular.

Tickets are currently available by contacting the Mustangs Front Office at 816-279-7856.

