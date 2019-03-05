School board candidates field questions at PTA forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Parents and teachers in the St. Joseph School District got a look at the candidates running for school board in next month's election.

The district's PTA hosted a forum Monday night for the three men and one woman vying for two open seats on the Board of Education.

Candidates were grilled on a number of subjects including their past involvement in PTA groups, their opinions on school vouchers and long range planning for the district.

"We have a great city and a great school district and I think we need to get past the things that we're dwelling on and step ahead," said PTA Council President Tammi Gumm. "We have great teachers, the administration is fabulous, but most importantly, we have thousands of children in our city that deserve nothing more than the best education that we can give them."

Incumbents Bryan Green and Tami Pasley are running against challengers Kenneth Reeder and David Mason Jr.\

The election is Tuesday, April 2.