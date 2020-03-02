School board candidates hold three public forums Monday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Candidates vying for open seats on the St. Joseph School Board officially introduced themselves to the public at the first of three forums.

The event, held at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center gave listeners the chance to hear directly from them over the hot topics in the district.

"I think it's important that we know what each of the candidates wants or foresees for the future," Donna Jean Boyer, retired teacher said.

The election to vote for two new candidates for the board will be held April 7th.