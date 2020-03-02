Clear

School board candidates hold three public forums Monday

Five of the six school board candidates met for the first of three forums Monday at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 7:42 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Candidates vying for open seats on the St. Joseph School Board officially introduced themselves to the public at the first of three forums.

The event, held at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center gave listeners the chance to hear directly from them over the hot topics in the district.

The public got it's first chance to hear board members candidates' stance on hot topics in the district. 

"I think it's important that we know what each of the candidates wants or foresees for the future," Donna Jean Boyer, retired teacher said. 

The election to vote for two new candidates for the board will be held April 7th.

