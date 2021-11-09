School board committee says yes to bus contract

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School Board of Education will soon decide whether to renew its contract with Apple Bus.

The board's finance committee has recommended continuing with the bus company even after recent incidents that were shared on social media.

The district's chief money man says the district was pleased with the way Apple Bus handled the situations and that is a factor in why he would recommend keeping them on.

However, there's also a lot of other considerations, including that national companies will likely call for pricier contracts.

"There's a driver shortage across the whole United States and if you go out in the RFP process, I'm just afraid they are going to try to make up for those costs within the bidding process,” Dr. Gabe Edgar, from the St. Joseph School District said.

Now it's up to the board to approve the contract.

District staff said they can also include additional requirements into the contract like more bus driver training in behavior management.