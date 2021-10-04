Clear
School board moves for more transparency

If you are bored with your Netflix or Hulu subscription, the St. Joseph school parents will have plenty of other content to binge-watch online.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 11:05 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

That's because the St. Joseph school board voted to record every single meeting going forward so parents can stream.

Deciding to put even more on the record than before, despite reservations.

“Trust is a two-way street I mean. There were people on the board who were hesitant to open up these meetings and it wasn't about, 'Oh I'm hiding anything. It's like people may take a tidbit and goes left." St. Joseph School Board Member LaTonya Williams said.

Board member LaTonya Williams raised the idea to record and put online all public meetings going forward.

"We are asking everyone to trust us. We also have to begin to trust them too." Williams said.

The bi-weekly school board meetings are always recorded and added to the school's YouTube channel, but that wasn't enough for some parents.

"There were a ton of people always asking about the committee meetings. It's in the afternoon, I'm not able to attend,” Williams said.

Williams says she thinks the video record will also make it easier for parents who, for whatever reason, don't trust that they have children, staff, and schools best interests at heart.

"I was just spending a lot of time answering questions about the meetings and then it was like, 'well, how do I know if that's really true?' And I was like you know what, these people are right,” Williams said.

A majority of the board ended up agreeing with Williams, voting to record public board of education meetings.

"I think it goes a long way to say the board is trying,” Williams said.

The board decision went into effect immediately.

However, Williams says the recordings may not be posted until the following day.

Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
