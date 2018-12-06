Clear
School bus involved in crash in Clinton County

The accident happened on MO 33 near Holt in Clinton County around 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:21 AM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Lathrop woman was injured when her vehicle rear-ended a school bus, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 23-year-old Ruth Lawson was going southbound when she rear-ended a bus that was stopping to load children.

Lawson was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Troopers said Lawson was not wearing a seat belt.

Another cold front is pushing through this Thursday morning with light snow. We're expecting light snow amounts of a dusting to less than one inch. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. The cold air will make its return behind the front. Highs only going up to the upper 20s to near 30.
