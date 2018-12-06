School bus involved in crash in Clinton County

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Lathrop woman was injured when her vehicle rear-ended a school bus, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on MO 33 near Holt in Clinton County around 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers said 23-year-old Ruth Lawson was going southbound when she rear-ended a bus that was stopping to load children.

Lawson was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Troopers said Lawson was not wearing a seat belt.