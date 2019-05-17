School comes together to help 4th grader fighting rare brain tumor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Oak Grove Elementary School fourth-grader Whitney Wells has been well known to be a very bright light to so many.

Wells has just recently been diganosed with a rare brain tumor.

The news has hit very close to home for her classmates and teachers at Oak Grove. To show their support, a donut sale was held Friday morning to help raise money for the Wells family as they begin their fight and journey.

"We love her. We care about Whitney so much. It was great to see our school community come together to show her that love today," said Oak Grove Elementray School Principal Natalie Arnold. "She got to come out for a while. I was not surprised to see so many kids surround her because they are just so happy to see her and want her to feel that love and compassion they have for her."

Wells and her family will be flying out to Memphis, Tennessee next week to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to begin her treatment.

A Facebook group named "Fight for Whitney" has been created to help collect community donations. More fundraisers and a GoFund Me account will also be set up to help the family need during this time of need.