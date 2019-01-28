Clear
School district keeping an eye on cold forecast

With dangerously cold weather on the way later this week, officials at the St. Joseph School District say they are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The school district does not have a specific policy in place to deal with possible closures from the cold but it has happened before.

The school district does not have a specific policy in place to deal with possible closures from the cold but it has happened before.

Dr. Robert Sigrist, the Director of Student Services at the school district says that the decision to close for cold weather or for snow is always a difficult one.

"We are aware of that weather forecast coming up later this week," Sigrist said. "And so you know, that one is a little tougher with the cold. It's a difficult call too when we are talking about the roads and conditions of roads."

Sigrist says officials will monitor the forecast from local media and the National Weather Service to decide whether or not the school will be delayed or closed later this week.

The decision to close will be made by a group of officials at the district. 

A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
