School district officials stress caution at school bus stops

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) School district officials, as well as school resource officers, are sharing a warning for drivers as kids are boarding buses for school. After kids have nearly been hit by vehicles near bus stops, local school district officials want drivers to know they take the issue seriously.

"We make every effort that we can to try to track down those subjects an issue then summons for going around the stop sign," Matt Biggs, school resource officer said.

While Biggs said the problem isn’t common, he added that anytime it happens, kids' lives are put at risk.

"Little kids are not as aware of their surroundings," Biggs said. "They see mom or dad at the side of the road they just want to them."

The St. Joseph School District said they take safety very seriously, they said loading and unloading students is the most dangerous time for them.

Officials urged other drivers to use caution.

"If you see a bus that’s stopped and has an arm out, that a non-negotiable." Robert Sigrist, student services SJSD said.

Sigrist also said drivers should be aware and make sure to give buses plenty of room.

Districts official want to make sure their students are able to get on or off their buses safely and never consider driving past a bus stop.

"That just puts our children in such an unsafe situation at that point," Sigrist added.

A survey revealed that more than 95,000 vehicles illegally passed school bus stops across the country in 2019.