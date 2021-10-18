Clear
School district to be fully air-conditioned by fall of 2023

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 5:48 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is preparing for the final phase of installing heating and cooling across the entire district.

Monday, Schneider Electric presented to the district a breakdown of the final phase that will take place in Benton, Central and Lafayette High School, including Hillyard Technical Center.

Over the summer, Schneider installed cooling systems in the gym, auditoriums and larger areas across the high schools. The next step is to install systems in individual classrooms and other areas. 

“We’re hopeful that in the fall of 2023, that we’ll have all of that upgraded and that we’ll have heating and cooling across the entire district," said Gabe Edgar the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations in the district.

Edgar mentioned Bode Elementary still needs a piece replaced. The district is working with Schneider Electric to finalize that.

Phase 3 will begin in the spring of 2022 and finish in the fall of 2023. 

Once the final phase is complete, the entire St. Joseph School District will have air-conditioning. 

The total project costs approximately $20 million.

