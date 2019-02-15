School districts continue to deal with snow days, figuring out final day of school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With the amount of snow days school districts across the area have had, it's made schools push back their final school day of the year.

"I'd say in my 28 years, this is on the higher end of that for sure," North Andrew superintendent Mark McDaniel said. "I would say there are some years where you miss only one or two. I'd say you'd probably average 3 or 4 and we're already at 7 and we still have another month of winter to go."

School districts have two different ways to approach the missed school days—provide built-in snow days or tack the days on at the end of the year.

"The way the current law from the state reads is that you have to have so many student days and next year that changes to contact hours and it'll be another change for us," Doug Van Zyl, St. Joseph School District superintendent said.

For the St. Joseph School District, the school calendar includes five student days and one teacher work day.

"So there are really six (days), but that's why we're going to have to take a look at when our last day is going to be should we get any more snow days that may throw the end of our school year off," Van Zyl said.

According to the SJSD, the last day of school is penciled in for May 20, but with snow days and possible make-up days, it can still change.