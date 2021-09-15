School metrics for requiring masks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We asked Peacock Pediatrics about the St. Joseph School District's decision Monday night to use Buchanan county's positivity rate to determine their masking policy.

The board members voted to add a line to its current policy that masks would be an option not a requirement once the county's positivity rate drops lower than 5 percent consistently for two weeks.

While the board chose the county positivity rate, over in Savannah, public school leaders are using a different metric.

The Savannah School District requires masking at a school, if 8 percent or more of the school's population is in quarantine.

So which policy is safer for kids, here's what the nurse practitioner at Peacock Pediatrics says.

"I don't know if there's a safe number or percentage that you could say, 'okay that's a safe amount to decrease the masks.' I think they are doing the best with what they're given right now,” Sarah Sass, Peacock Pediatrics said.

Sass adds that she doesn't think schools, students, parents, or health professionals are 100 percent satisfied with quarantine procedures or mask rules no matter what community you are in right now.

Sass says the one thing we all know and agree on is that we want kids in school, healthy and safe.