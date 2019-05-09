School nurses recognized during National Nurses Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A group of essential professionals are being recognized this week.

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week.

For nurses in the St. Joseph School District, the job is much more than treating playground injuries.

"We also do daily treatments. were doing medicine in here, taking care of critically ill kids. We do it all," said Oak Grove School nurse Erin Gardener.

On Wednesday, students recognized the work that Gardener and the other 29 St. Joseph School District nurses do.

On a typical day, there are hundreds of adults and kids who could need care at anytime in the district.

Sometimes, the situations can be serious.

"I think last week alone we called three ambulances due to needs of students and staff. We take this job very serious and feel so glad there's a nurse in the building," said St. Joseph School District Health Services Coordinator Maria Burnham.

School nurses do more than just take care of day-to-day needs, they also act as educators.

"It could be as simple as hygiene. It can be teeth brushing. It can be talking about outside activities like wearing sun screen. But we also do growth and development with them as well," said Gardener.