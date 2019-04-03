St. Joseph School District failed then tried again

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District’s motto after Tuesday’s election could be, “If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again.”

Voters approved a 61-cent tax levy increase for city schools on the April 2 ballot in St. Joseph. The vote split 64 percent in favor and 36 percent against.

“This is a step in the right direction.”Seth Wright, School Board President said. “This is part of rebuilding that trust and credibility that we need to with the voters and the taxpayers so we can begin to move this community and this school district forward again.”

The St. Joseph School Board voted to put a tax levy on the ballot but members also voiced concern that it could fail as the November 2017 levy did.

The district has been operating on a slim budget since 2015 when a 63-cent tax levy benefitting St. Joseph schools expired. At the time, board members expressed reluctance to ask for money from St. Joseph taxpayers because the district was mired in scandal.

“With the new levy, the focus can get off of where it has been in the past, our operational expenses, lack of funding, and making cuts,” Wright said. “We know now, for the next five years, we are going to be stable.”

The end of the 2015 tax levy coincided with the middle of an FBI investigation into the financial decisions made by Dan Colgan, the former SJSD superintendent, and former school board president.

The investigation resulted in a guilty plea from Colgan in federal court for one count of wire fraud for padding his salary and thus inflating his state pension for years.

With the loss of the 63-cent sunset levy in 2015, the district entered the 2016-2017 school year with a $13.34 million budget deficit ($4.07 million operating).

Administrative officials and board members slashed the deficit in half and then put a $1.15 tax levy increase on the November 2017 ballot. The levy would have generated about $11.5 million annually for SJSD but it failed by a wide margin.

Board members and district officials entered the 2017-2018 school year with a $7.687 million budget deficit ($3.617 million operating) and shrinking reserve funds.

To balance the budget, the board voted to close two schools and shorten payroll by 155 people.

School officials entered the 2018-2019 year with more of the same financial woes. By January 2019, the board had announced they had to ask St. Joseph voters to increase the tax levy but this time SJSD would ask for a much more conservative 61-cent increase with a 5-year sunset clause.

Melissa Meyer is a teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School and the Missouri State Teachers Association region president.

She said it hasn’t been easy for teachers to focus on the classroom with the financial stability of the district hanging on the levy vote.

“Through all of the storms there were wonderful things happening in our community and in our district,” Meyer said.

The vote, Meyer said, soothes nerves throughout the district about finances and the future of area schools.

“It puts more resources in our hands to better showcase our students and show what they can do and the potential that they have,” she said.