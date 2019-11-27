Clear
School pays it forward to "Mr. Tom" for going above and beyond for students and staff

"Mr. Tom" was nominated by Pickett Elementary for KQ2's Pay it Forward award and was surprised with $500 cash.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at one St. Joseph elementary school are paying it forward to a janitor who goes above and beyond for students and staff.

Pickett Elementary's "Mr. Tom" is not only known for making everyone smile, but he's also helped teachers fix flat tires and helped baby-sit when teachers are at meetings.

Mr. Tom was nominated by his co-workers for KQ2's Pay it Forward award and was recently surprised with $500 cash.

"I think every school in St. Joe has their undiscovered, untalked about people that shine every single day and that's our Mr. Tom," teacher Mary Sanders said. "He just goes above and beyond every single day with our kids, our staff. He's so fun and brings so much life to this building."

See Mr. Tom get surprised in the video above.

