School surprises principal with major award

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -One St. Joseph principal got quite the surprise Tuesday morning.
The staff and students at Spring Garden Middle School surprised Dr. Lara Gilpin with a big school assembly
The purpose was to celebrate her getting the 2019 Middle School Principal of the Year award.
The award is given by the Northwest Missouri Secondary School Principals Association.
Gilpin thanks all her staff and the students for making her job worth it every day.
"They mean the world to me," Glipin said. "We come every day to take care of kids. We care about them well beyond our academics. The child is the priority for us here at Spring Garden."
Glipin's family including her husband, daughter and parents were in attendance of her big surprise.
Gilpin has been with the St. Joseph School District for the last 26 years. She has spent 17 of those years at Spring Garden.
