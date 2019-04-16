Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School surprises principal with major award

Spring Garden Middle School surprised Dr. Lara Gilpin with a school assembly to celebrate her getting the 2019 Middle School Principal of the Year award.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -One St. Joseph principal got quite the surprise Tuesday morning.

The staff and students at Spring Garden Middle School surprised Dr. Lara Gilpin with a big school assembly

The purpose was to celebrate her getting the 2019 Middle School Principal of the Year award.

The award is given by the Northwest Missouri Secondary School Principals Association.

Gilpin thanks all her staff and the students for making her job worth it every day.

"They mean the world to me," Glipin said. "We come every day to take care of kids. We care about them well beyond our academics. The child is the priority for us here at Spring Garden."

Glipin's family including her husband, daughter and parents were in attendance of her big surprise.

Gilpin has been with the St. Joseph School District for the last 26 years. She has spent 17 of those years at Spring Garden.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
We'll see more clouds move in by Wednesday, but we'll be dry for most of the day. We are still tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. We will need to keep an eye on this strong storm system as strong to possible severe thunderstorms could be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events