Schools take part in annual tornado drill

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students, teachers and staff at Oak Grove Elementary School and schools all across Missouri and Kansas took part in the annual statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.

Kids followed the directions of the adults as they were guided into their safety rooms and took cover as if it was an actual tornado warning.

The crisis team at Oak Grove said being prepared is the best thing they can do to help their students feel safe.

"We are always aware of the weather," said Oak Grove Elementary School Counselor Brenda Smith. "If there's any doubt, we take precautions. The students will not go outside. We keep them in the building. We keep our eye out on the weather. We communicate with one another."

This is one of the many disaster drills students part take in during the school year.

The tornado drill is part of Severe Weather Awarness Week.