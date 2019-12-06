Schrader steps down as Savannah football coach

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Randy Schrader will not return to Savannah High School as the head football coach next season.

Schrader told KQ2 that he has stepped down from the position at the school.

Schrader spent three seasons as the head football coach at Savannah, posting a record of 21-14.

This season, the Savages clinched a district title and advanced to the state quarterfinals where they lost a 53-31 game to Odessa, who is playing for a state title. They finished the season with a 10-3 record.

Schrader first took over the Savannah squad in 2017 and posted a 3-7 record.

"We have great young men and great assistant coaches that bought into our philosophy in the weight room, practice field and classroom and helped build and put in place a championship culture on and off the field," Schrader said. "To be able to take a 1-9 program that was in a downward spiral and bring it a District Championship and a spot in the quarterfinals is a credit to those young men and coaches involved over the past three years. The foundation is in place for the next chapter in Savannah football to build upon."