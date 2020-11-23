Schweizer Orchards expecting higher Christmas tree sales this year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s already been a year like no other, and staff at Schweizer Orchards are getting ready for a Christmas tree shopping season that seems just as unpredictable.

"We’re anticipating everybody not doing the traveling that they’ve been doing," Cory Schweizer, CEO Schweizer Orchards said.

With so many people likely staying home for the holidays, Schweizer Orchards staff are expecting a rush of sales for real Christmas trees this year.

Though the virus is likely having an effect on when people shop as they try to avoid the crowds, what they’re not avoiding is tradition.

Christine Gach, is a regular Christmas tree shopper at the orchard.

"I always get one for my living room so i thought i’d look at those and see what i can find," Gach said. "This is a good time to do it."

Theresa Gach, an other regular also expressed interest in the buying process.

"I’m excited to look at each one of them and see which one looks like it fits me best." She said.

In addition to those who are experts in decking the halls, Schweizer said there will likely be some buying real Christmas trees for the first time this year.

Schweizer said people should cut their tree at least 1 inch off the base when they get it home, and make sure to put it in water as soon as possible. He also warns not to let the water level drop too much so that the tree can continue to pull it in.

However people decide to celebrate the holidays this year, orchard staff want to make sure they do so safely and in a way that keeps the Christmas spirit alive.

"Take advantage of a fresh tree," Schweizer said, "Get out here and enjoy yourself outdoors when the weather’s nice, try to beat the crowds or go during the week when there aren't so many people out and you’ll have a great Christmas."

Schweizer added that his trees at the orchard will pull more water this year due to a drier autumn, he stresses for buyers to keep an eye on their tree's water levels throughout use.