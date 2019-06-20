Search continues for missing DeKalb County woman

(CAMERON, Mo.) The family of Leah Dawson said the past couple days have been an emotional roller coaster.

"One minute we’re sad the next minute we’re mad," Travis Eldredge, Dawson's stepfather said. "We want answers, we want to know where Leah's at."

Thursday, Eldredge along with Dawson's mother Tonya walked the streets of downtown Cameron, hanging fliers and spreading the word on their daughter’s disappearance.

"At all hours of the day we’re out," Eldredge said. "putting them up talking to people"

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is also heavily invested in the search.

"We’ve been trying to follow up leads," Sheriff Andy Clark, DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.

Clark said his office has received multiple calls of possible sightings of Dawson since the day she went missing, but so far none of those leads have led to Dawson.

"People think they saw her in St. Joe, several people think they’ve seen her in Kansas City," Clark said.

Clark also said this case stands out from others he’s seen in his 20 years with the department.

Dawson's family, with help from friends throughout the city of Cameron, said they're not giving up. They vow to recover Dawson.

"I'm not gonna stop," Tonya Eldredge, Dawson's mother said. "I'm gonna find her."

The reward for information leading to Dawson has increased to $1500, anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department at (816) 449-5802.