Search continues for missing brothers in Clinton and Caldwell counties

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish says authorities searched multiple properties in Clinton and Caldwell counties today for the brothers.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(BRAYMER, Mo.) The search is ongoing for two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Justin and Nicholas Diemel were in Missouri for business and had a flight scheduled on Sunday at Kansas City International Airport. Nicholas’ wife, Lisa Diemel, said they never boarded that flight back to Wisconsin.

One of the properties searched was 3321 Southeast Catawba Road in Braymer, Mo. That's one location the family said the brothers were supposed to visit for business.

Authorities say it is an active investigation and there is no indication that anything suspicious has happened.

Fish said they are searching buildings and ponds in hopes to find the brothers alive.

