Search continues for missing person in Missouri River

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Authorities continue to search for a missing person in the Missouri River and as of early Saturday afternoon, the person has not been found. Troopers have been searching the area near the Nodaway Island Access point.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers are searching a two-mile stretch of the river from the access point to where an unoccupied boat was discovered on Friday.

Troopers were initially called Friday after a truck and trailer were discovered near the boat ramp. Once troopers arrived, a running truck and a trailer in the water was discovered. The discovery came after a call that occurred at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

The special water operations team was deployed by MSHP's Troop H and an additional team from Troop A came to assist with the operations. The Missouri Department of Conservation is also involved with the search.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials are not releasing the name of the individual who is missing.

The search may be temporarily called off due to weather Saturday afternoon.

