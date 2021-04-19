Search effort for missing NW Missouri man marks 20 years

(SKIDMORE, Mo.) Efforts have been underway to find 20 year old Branson Perry after his disappearance 20 years ago.

"It's amazing that somebody hasn't come forward and just given this family some peace it's very frustrating." Monica Caison, Community United Effort Centers for Missing Persons said.

Caison said her organization has helped spread the word about Perry's disappearance through national and local media outlets, as well as billboards.

Perry was last seen in search of jumper cables near his home near Skidmore when he disappeared.

Caison said she couldn't believe there are still so many unanswered questions, in all this time she said there are no real leads to his whereabouts.

"To the best of my knowledge, nothing major has developed in the search for him," she said. "It's almost like he vanished and there's no clue and it's just bizarre."

Caison says her organization has done large scale searches hoping for a break in the case.

Perry's mother was also deeply involved in the search for her son, Caison said she gave so much of herself to the effort to find him, until she was diagnosed with cancer.

"I remember when she told me she had cancer and that it didn't look good," Caison said. Perry's mother has since passed away.

Today, Caison says she still remains hopeful that someone somewhere knows something that could find Perry.

Honoring the request of his late mother, Caison said it's important to keep Perry's name out there until he's found, giving what little comfort she can to his and other families searching for loved ones.

"These people have received a life sentence and they've committed no crime." Caison said.

Caison has recently featured Perry in the "I Am One" campaign for missing persons, if you have any information that could help authorities about this case contact the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office at (660) 582-7451.