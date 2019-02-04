Search enters home stretch for new University president

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search committee for a new president at Missouri Western State University has narrowed the list of candidates to a group of finalists at a meeting Monday night.

The university has been seeking a replacement for Dr. Robert A. Vartabedian, who announced his plans to retire July 2019. Vartabedian has served as Missouri Western’s president since July 2008. He announced his retirement last summer, to give the University a full year to find a successor.

The Process

David Liechti, chair of the Board of Governors, has been leading a team of 23 people as they search for MWSU’s 5th president. The search advisory committee hired a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, to help guide the process. Dr. Garry Owens and Kimberly Templeton, executive search associates with AGB Search, met with students, staff and community members last November, to find out what people wanted to see in the next president.

The firm used that information to create a leadership profile the University could use to attract candidates and as an outline to judge candidates. This set of criteria includes champion diversity and inclusion, increase enrollment and fundraising.

The leadership profile includes a long list of what we are looking for in our next president, Leichti said.

The Candidates

The original pool of 70 potential candidates has been narrowed to the best 15 individuals, Leichti said. MWSU advisory search committee came together Monday at Spratt Stadium to go over that list of 15 and whittled it down to 10.

Once the finalists are selected, candidates will visit campus and speak with faculty, students and community members. Following the visits, the search committee will present feedback to the Board of Governors, who will make the final selection.

The Search Committee

Here’s the full list of 23 people appointed by the Board of Governors to assist in the University’s search: