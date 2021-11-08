Clear
Search for shooting "person of interest" unsuccessful

SJPD S.W.A.T. team, Bearcat enlisted in search for shooting "person of interest" at St. Joseph triplex.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 8:53 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph police have identified a man they are calling a "person of interest" in a shooting earlier Monday morning.

The police S.W.A.T. team spent more than three hours outside a triplex at 610 So. 11th St., where they believed Byron Miller to be. Miller was described only as a black male. A search of Missouri Casenet found a Byron Miller who lived at that address who was born in 1997.

Two people were shot outside the Dollar General store at 17th and Messanie. They suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are connecting Miller to that crime.

After getting a tip that Miller was at his last known residence on South 11th, police blocked off the street and enlisted its Bearcat for added protection. Police tried for two hours to communicate with Miller or anyone else inside the residence to no avail through the use of a bullhorn, but to no avail. Police then foreably entered the residence.

For their search, the team used a rolling robot with a camera to go room to room. A drone was also used to check around the exterior of the bulding, including the rooftop.

"So today, after we forced the front door open manually, not a lot of technology involved with that, we ended up using a robot and here at the end we used a drone," said Cpt. John Olszowka. "The robot can go in, can open doors, can move things, it can lift beds up, it can look around without actually having a person in there. It's a lot safer for us."

Police say the shooting happened ouside of the Dollar General just a few blocks away at 17th and Messanie. They say a juvenile male and another man in his 20s were both shot in the foot when they left the store.

Police believe the shooting suspect was waiting for the victims to leave the store and shot them when they exited. The suspect was believed to be driving a black SUV.

In the meantime, police continue to look for Miller and continue their investigation.

