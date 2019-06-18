Search underway for missing DeKalb County woman in Maysville

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) More than 20 officials are searching a property in Maysville for missing 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, a tip was provided to law enforcement and enough information was provided for them to obtain a search warrant. A search party is currently looking for Dawson on private property in Maysville.

Agencies responding to the area are from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron Police Department, and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Dawson has been missing since June 4 when she was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

