Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Search underway for missing DeKalb County woman in Maysville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Search underway for missing DeKalb County woman in Maysville

More than 20 officials are searching a property in Maysville for missing 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) More than 20 officials are searching a property in Maysville for missing 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, a tip was provided to law enforcement and enough information was provided for them to obtain a search warrant. A search party is currently looking for Dawson on private property in Maysville.

Agencies responding to the area are from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron Police Department, and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Dawson has been missing since June 4 when she was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

RELATED STORY: Endangered person advisory issued for missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the area later this afternoon and overnight. Current models show the storms weakening before arriving into Missouri but will need to monitor them as there is the chance they could produce some gusty winds and large hail. These storms could also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 5:00 p.m. through the overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events