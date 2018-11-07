Clear

Season's second snowfall on Thursday

The season's second snowfall is forecast to occur on Thursday. A disturbance is forecast to move in from the northwest that will bring both rain and snow to the area.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 11:31 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The season's second snowfall is forecast to occur on Thursday. A disturbance is forecast to move in from the northwest that will bring both rain and snow to the area.

Precipitation is expected to begin late morning as a rain/snow mix as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be some sleet mixing in as well. By afternoon, the mixture will transition to all snow as temperatures fall into the 30s. Snowfall rates will not be too high so it should be falling light to moderately through the evening hours.

Snow will move out Thursday night around midnight and we will dry out into Friday morning.

As for accumulations, the forecast is a little tricky. With ground temperatures being warm and the bulk of the snow falling during the day, do not expect significant accumulations. Would only expect around an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. There is a possibility of a few locations seeing a little more than an inch. 

Impacts to the roads should be minimal but by Friday morning, there could be a few slick spots on the roadways. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events