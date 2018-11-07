Season's second snowfall on Thursday

The season's second snowfall is forecast to occur on Thursday. A disturbance is forecast to move in from the northwest that will bring both rain and snow to the area.

Precipitation is expected to begin late morning as a rain/snow mix as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be some sleet mixing in as well. By afternoon, the mixture will transition to all snow as temperatures fall into the 30s. Snowfall rates will not be too high so it should be falling light to moderately through the evening hours.

Snow will move out Thursday night around midnight and we will dry out into Friday morning.

As for accumulations, the forecast is a little tricky. With ground temperatures being warm and the bulk of the snow falling during the day, do not expect significant accumulations. Would only expect around an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. There is a possibility of a few locations seeing a little more than an inch.

Impacts to the roads should be minimal but by Friday morning, there could be a few slick spots on the roadways.