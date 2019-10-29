Seat belt usage in Missouri at an all-time high

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The latest Missouri Seat Belt Usage Survey was released Tuesday and it shows that seat belt usage in Missouri has risen to an all-time high.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the survey shows that 87.7 percent of all Missourians use a seat belt, which is up nearly 30 percent since 1998.

The survey has been taken annually since 1998.

"We've seen a 6.4% increase in usage in the past three years alone," said Jon Nelson, executive committee chair for the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. "We've increased educational efforts through the Buckle Up Phone Down program statewide, and the survey results show those messages are being heard. Since inception, more than 10,000 individuals and businesses have taken the BUPD pledge to always wear their seat belts and put their phones down while driving."

The survey was released on the annual observance of Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri.

For more information on roadway safety or Buckle Up Phone Down, click here.