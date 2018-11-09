Seat belt use on the rise in Missouri

(St. Joseph,MO) More Missourians are buckling up before getting behind the wheel. According to the Missouri Seat Belt Usage Survey from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), seat belt usage is closing in on the national average. The state is now at approximately 87.1 percent for seat belt use, compared to the national average at 89.7 percent use.

The survey takes data from 560 sites within 28 Missouri counties on more than 135,000 vehicle occupants.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Dale Reuter said education plays the biggest role in getting drivers to buckle up before hitting the road.

“Every police department has a program that they are doing within the schools. We go into schools a lot and we talk about, we do the docudramas, we are giving programs and people are understanding that by the education that’s being given throughout the state of Missouri,” Reuter said.

In 2017, over 60 percent of fatal crashes in Missouri involved an unbelted passenger or driver.A majority of newer vehicles on the road have alarms that require drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt, but Reuter said vehicles are now specifically designed to protect passengers on impact.

“It’s actually a system, it’s not just a safety belt, it’s not just a seat, it’s not just a front of the car. The cars are designed as a system to save the individual. There is the crush zone, it slows down the impact and takes some of that energy from the accident, kind of like a shock absorber. Then the seats are designed to hold and cradle the body. The safety belt is designed to hold you in there in that open area along with the airbags,” Reuter said.

Missouri is only on of 15 states that doesn't have a statewide primary seat belt law. Fifty-eight Missouri cities and two counties have adopted their own primary seat belt ordinances to encourage seatbelt use and keep drivers safe.