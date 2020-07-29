Second Harvest CEO addressed federal lawmakers over local coronavirus struggles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of our area's leaders in the non-profit and social service field had a message for Washington D.C. Tuesday morning, he delivered it straight to capitol hill lawmakers.

The CEO of St. Joseph's Second Harvest shared his thoughts on how agencies providing help to people during the coronavirus are being stretched.

It was an opportunity to share with Washington the struggles people here in northwest Missouri are having with the economics of the coronavirus.

“The message that I try to carry is we don’t know how long this is going to last and what that prolonged need is going to be,” Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said.

Higdon was a witness at a congressional hearing on the experiences of vulnerable populations during disasters.

Testifying online, Higdon voiced his concerns that low income individuals are approaching a crossroads as lawmakers wrangle to come up with a new federal Covid-19 relief package.

"We understand programs such as pandemic unemployment, housing are temporary solutions and will eventually come to an end,” Higdon said to lawmakers. I'm concerned that as the federal relief programs expire, demand will remain high as will the price to distribute food."

As for his agency, Higdon shared that Second Harvest is distributing record amounts of food and thanked the federal government for allowing the National Guard to help them with their efforts.

"Naturally it's been helpful to us. It's really helped us to increase our distributions. It's been a very safe process for those coming through. The guard has been taking temperatures before they report for duty and using PPE and maintaining social distance,” Higdon said. “It really provides a sense of security for our clients that are coming through and our staff.



Higdon told lawmakers he is proud of the work his agency provides and hoped they could use some of the information he provided to help others.

"I hope you consider this testimony as an indication of what's been working well and gives ideas of how we can all be better,” Higdon said.

Higdon says his agency distributed nearly 10 million pounds of food in the last 12 months, which is a record. From May to July alone, he says they coordinated 90 mobile food distribution events.