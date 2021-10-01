Second Harvest Celebrates 40 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a time for celebration Thursday evening as a local food bank celebrated its 40th birthday.

Many gathered to commemorate 40 years of Second Harvest food bank.

Staff and major supporters of the food bank met at Room 108 to reflect on what it means to help people with food insecurity and how far the organization has come, celebrating the 15 million pounds of food distributed over the past year.

"We have a tremendous team of twenty-five staff but it really takes the support of our donors and support of our volunteers and board members and a lot of people that really come together to make everything happen and just to be able to gather with friends and to be here to celebrate and to continue that work and the legacy of second harvest is an honor for all of us,” Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest Community Food Bank said.

Coming up next on the events calendar for second harvest is the Mayor's Thanksgiving dinner at the Civic Arena in November .