Second Harvest Community Food Bank holds Holiday Turkey Express

Early Thursday morning, cars lined up the street as volunteers got to work.

“Today is a great day at Second Harvest Community Food Bank,” said Andrew Foster, Volunteer Coordinator at Second Harvest.

“Holiday Turkey Express where families receive a big frozen turkey, a box with fixings, and a ton of fresh produce. Between the two days we’ll have about 750 families,” said Foster.

Second Harvest Community Food Bank continued their Holiday Express Turkey Distribution Thursday morning, providing families with a warm meal for the holidays.

“Really important to make sure that we take care of our neighbors, you know,” said Matt West, Volunteer at Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

It was all hands on deck with volunteers working hard to make sure each car coming through got everything they needed.

“We’re spreading God’s love to everyone who needs it,” said Noah Blake, Volunteer at Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

“There’s a lot of families experiencing a lot of need. So today’s a great day to bless those families with a big, big Christmas dinner,” said Foster.

The cars drove through, opened their trunks, and were sent home with a turkey and peace of mind, knowing their family will be taken care of this Christmas.

“Being able to help people and seeing the gratitude in their eyes. Just helping people have a Christmas dinner that they maybe wouldn’t have otherwise,” said West.

Many smiles and words of gratitude were shared, all in the spirit of what the food bank is here for.

“Everyone deserves enough food to live so I mean if we’re able to provide that then that’s just helping the community,” said Blake.