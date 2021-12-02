Second Harvest Food Bank holds 12 Days of Christmas Food Drive

Second Harvest Food Bank is holding its Second Annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ food program.

Throughout the entire month of December, you can donate a 12 item food bag to help feed people in need this holiday season. These 12 items packaged together could help feed a family for a weekend, Second Harvest saying it’s a small investment, for a big difference.

“You might be surprised about who it might be, there are families in all situations who may need help and this is just a way that we can help alleviate stress over the holidays for people that might be in circumstances that might need a little extra food and that’s one less thing that they have to worry about then,” said Melissa Ryser, Development Specialist at Second Harvest Food Bank.

You can drop off these items can drop them off at Second Harvest located at 915 Douglas, or at the following participating grocery stores:

Brother's Market - St. Joseph & Savannah, MO

Green Hills - St. Jose, MO (King Hill)

Price Chopper - St. Joseph, MO

Ray's Green Hills - St. Joseph, MO

Hy-Vee - St. Joseph, MO