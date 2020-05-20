Clear
Second Harvest's Mega Mobile food drive taking up 7 blocks of Grand Ave.

Posted: May 20, 2020 7:31 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The need for food during these hard economic times caused by the coronavirus shurtdown certainly were evident Tuesday.

St. Joseph residents were bumper to bumper, lined up for seven block on Grand Avenue.

The steady flow of traffic was thanks to Second Harvest. The food bank hosted their Mega Mobile food drive. 

“We’re waiting to get our groceries. We’re picking up for four families,”said one local St. Joseph resident, waiting in line for food donations.

Second Harvest said the two hour wait time was a clear indication of how great the need is for food assistance right here in St. Joseph. 

“Just for the past month we’ve probably spent $350,000 on agencies and mobile food program distributions and that’s really almost twice as much we budgeted before. We’re gonna try to continue to meet the need as best we can, but it’s really taking a lot more to make that happen,”said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest. 

Locals in line said they are heavily relying on food pantries, "I’m using the pantries that I can go to at least once a month and then I’m using Second Harvest at least once a month. I’m doing everything I can to get by. It’s been at the beginning very difficult to even find groceries.”

While any food is helpful during this time, residents expressed how grateful they are for the opportunity to receive fresh produce in this time of food insecurity. 

Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a cut off low that spent most of Monday and Tuesday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
