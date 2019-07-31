Second Harvest accepting donations during Chiefs Training Camp Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- Chiefs fans can help give back to the St. Joseph community by donating for flood relief during Chiefs Training Camp on Saturday.

Second Harvest Food Bank is teaming with the Chiefs organization and Mosaic Life Care for Donation Day on Saturday to help those affected by the recent spring floods.

When fans come into the main camp entrance, they will met with Mosaic and Second Harvest representatives to donate. Dip jars will be available to allow donors to put in their debit or credit cards to make their donations.

Joey Austin with Mosaic Life Care said this was the perfect community effort.

"Football is something everyone is excited about and something we can tie in together is to help St. Joseph in the process." Austin said. "We love putting on Training Camp and this is the way that the players and fans can give back to the St. Joseph community by helping out on this Donation Day for Second Harvest."

With a donation of at least $5, donors will get two official Chiefs Training Camp sunglasses. Saturday's training day practice begins at 8:15 a.m.