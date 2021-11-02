Clear
Second Harvest announces 11th annual Turkey Day Distribution

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest of St. Joseph, Mo. announces their 11th annual Turkey Day Distribution. 

This year, 650 Thanksgiving meals will be distributed to families and individuals in need. The event will take place at the Second Harvest Community Food Bank on Thursday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"This is one of our favorite days of the year," said Andrew Foster, a volunteer coordinator at Second Harvest. "We have wonderful volunteer support that comes in and helps us distribute these boxes and turkeys to families in need. We love Turkey Day. We love serving the families in the region."

Families and individuals must obtain a Turkey Day Voucher in order to receive a Turkey Day Box. Second Harvest will have those vouchers available on Thursday, November 4. Vouchers can be picked up at the Second Harvest Volunteer Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals will need to come with a photo ID to receive a voucher.

"This voucher will guarantee them that turkey and box and all the fresh produce that comes with it," Foster said. "This voucher is good for one family and one household per address."

Items available for pickup are a big frozen turkey, a box with cake mixes, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving staples. Fresh produce will be available as well.

The on-site distribution process at Second Harvest will see drivers come into the organization's parking off Grand Avenue. Parking is available. 

Second Harvest will bring back the Holiday Turkey Express around the Christmas time as well.

