Second Harvest food drives aim to help more families this holiday season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Not every family can celebrate Thanksgiving dinner with a turkey on the table, but Second Harvest Community Food Bank is hoping to change that.

Chad Higdon, Second Harvest CEO, said the holidays can be especially tough on families with gift buying, food preparations and added utility costs.

"There are still a lot of families struggling whether it's, you know, needing to repair a car, or the furnace breaks down or something happens that can really put a family in a crunch," Higdon said.

It can also put a damper on those who rely on help from food banks and other non-profit organizations for getting their everyday meals. Children's Initiatives Coordinator for Second Harvest Jackie Auxier said they offer ways for kids to get food items while in school that they won't have access to over the holiday breaks.

"We have cupboards in the schools - small pantries in the schools, and the schools are going to be out for Christmas vacation," Auxier said.

And, it's not just one or two St. Joseph families who are struggling to purchase food this holiday, it's hundreds. In fact, Second Harvest said they donated 900 Thanksgiving meals to people in need at their annual Turkey Distribution Day on Nov. 19.

"There are families that are trying to better themselves and are trying to make sure they're taking care of everything they need to at home," Higdon said. "Just to help kind of take some of that expense off the table per se is really just a way for us to be there to help."

For the first time, Second Harvest will be holding a second distribution or "Christmas Food Box - Christmas Wing-Ding" event in December before the winter holiday. It'll take place on December 20, from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Second Harvest.

Those who wish to pick up a turkey first need to obtain a voucher from the food bank (915 Douglas Street) on December 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"It's not something we've done in the past, but [it's] just another way we can be there to help," Higdon said.

On top of the food distribution event, Second Harvest is also rolling out another donation drive that's in line with the spirit of the holidays. This December, the non-profit is asking those who want to help out to participate in their first-ever "Food for the Holidays" event.

"We have put out a flyer for a reversed advent calendar," Auxier said. "Each day, a specific item is on the list to put in a box."

How it works is, families or businesses dedicate a box or container for the 'reversed advent calender' right in their own home or company, and every day add the food item that corresponds with the item on the list. The event runs from December 1 through December 18, and the box can then be donated to Second Harvest on December 19.

"We're trying to get the word out and giving, you know, businesses and individuals an opportunity to give back and to help our neighbors that are struggling this time of year," Higdon said.

Those who have questions about how to get a voucher or a Food for the Holidays item list, contact Second Harvest at 816-364-366.