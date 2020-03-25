Clear
Second Harvest begins 'No Hunger Summer' early

Kids in the are will not have to worry about getting a meal thanks to Second Harvest.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 11:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The community food bank began its No Hunger Summer program early in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Second Harvest will be giving out free meals until further notice at five different locations across St. Joseph and Kansas listed below.

Bartlett Center (409 S. 18th, St. Joseph, MO)

  • Lunch 11:30am - 1pm

Evolution United Methodist Church (202 W Hyde Park, St. Joseph, MO)

  • Lunch 11:30am - 1pm

Sojourn Church (1825 Savannah Ave, St. Joseph, MO)

  • 12pm - 1 pm

Iowa Tribe - White Cloud (3345 Thrasher Rd, White Cloud KS)

  • Lunch 11:30am - 1pm

Kickapoo Boys & Girls Club (883 112th Drive, Horton, KS)

  • Lunch 11:30am - 1pm

