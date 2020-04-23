Clear
BREAKING NEWS State plans mass testing for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Second Harvest food bank continues to support the community during pandemic

Second Harvest hosted the 'Fill the Van' food drive at Sam's Club as shoppers donated throughout the day. The biggest need is shelf-stable products.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 7:43 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The need for food continues to rise during the pandemic, and it won't end anytime soon.

Food banks around the country are working tirelessly to meet the needs of those reaching out for help. 

Second Harvest in St. Joseph has been hosting an abundance of food drives in the past month to fulfill the increase in the need for food.

On Thursday, Second Harvest hosted the 'Fill the Van' food drive at Sam's Club.  Shoppers donated throughout the day as volunteers from Second Harvest were located outside to take the donations.

"The most needed items right now are shelf-stable products that are easy to package and distribute at our distribution sites." said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest. 

He mentioned that more families are calling in and asking for help and that more cars are showing up to their mobile distribution sites. "Right now, more than ever, we know that there is a need and we are trying to do as much as we can."

If you would like to donate to Second Harvest, visit https://www.shcfb.org/welcome.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories