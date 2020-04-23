Second Harvest food bank continues to support the community during pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The need for food continues to rise during the pandemic, and it won't end anytime soon.

Food banks around the country are working tirelessly to meet the needs of those reaching out for help.

Second Harvest in St. Joseph has been hosting an abundance of food drives in the past month to fulfill the increase in the need for food.

On Thursday, Second Harvest hosted the 'Fill the Van' food drive at Sam's Club. Shoppers donated throughout the day as volunteers from Second Harvest were located outside to take the donations.

"The most needed items right now are shelf-stable products that are easy to package and distribute at our distribution sites." said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest.

He mentioned that more families are calling in and asking for help and that more cars are showing up to their mobile distribution sites. "Right now, more than ever, we know that there is a need and we are trying to do as much as we can."

If you would like to donate to Second Harvest, visit https://www.shcfb.org/welcome.html