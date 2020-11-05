Clear

Second Harvest distributes Turkey Vouchers Thursday

1,500 vouchers are being distributed by the food bank, half (750) for Thanksgiving turkeys and the other half for Christmas "Wing Ding" Turkeys.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 8:08 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Second Harvest Community Food Bank is giving out 1,500 Turkey vouchers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. 

Half of the vouchers are for their Thanksgiving turkeys and the other for Christmas turkeys.

Staff said lines showed up at the food bank bright and early this morning starting at 8 a.m., they understand more people have been relying on their services all year due to Covid-19.

"There's still just a lot of folks struggling and we're seeing continued increased numbers at our mobile distrubutions we anticipate that continuing into our fall and winter months." Andrew Foster, Volunteer coordinater said.

"Whether it be the Thanksgiving or the Christmas Wing Ding, its just a great opportunity for Second Harvest to come along side families in the community and give them that holiday meal."

The food bank will distribute the Turkeys on Tuesday, November 17. 

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
