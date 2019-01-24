Clear
Second Harvest donates food to federal employees

Second Harvest will provide emergency nutritional boxes to over 300 employees who are unable to collect a paycheck during the government shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(LEAVENWORTH,KS) Second Harvest will be lending a hand to federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown. The food bank will be providing emergency nutritional boxes to 350 employees at the Leavenworth Penitentiary who are unable to collect a paycheck during the shutdown.

Each box contains enough non-perishable food to feed a family of four for approximately three meals.

“There are a lot of federal employees in our service area who are impacted by the shutdown and we are just trying to make we can help them as best we can during the uncertainty with the shutdown,” Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said.

The boxes cost approximately $20 to assemble and Second Harvest is asking for community donations to support the program. You can find more information on the emergency nutritional box program through the Second Harvest Facebook fundraiser, or by contacting the main office at 816-364-3663.

**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
