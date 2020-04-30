Second Harvest feeding double the amount of families while their donations are cut in half

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The coronavirus has put a big dent in the amount of food people are donating to area food banks.

Second Harvest said the 5,000 lbs of donated pork from Triumph on Wednesday is now something of a rarity.

“Just looking at April compared to last year just what we received on site, has been about half as much as it was this time last year,” said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest.

Second Harvest Food Bank said they're down 250,000 lbs of donations this April compared to this same time last year, forcing them to reach into their wallets and food reserves.

“Typically, a truck load could run from $25,000-30,000 and some of that we’re seeing with an increase in prices from what it would’ve been a few months ago,”said Higdon.

Food banks said they do expect to use up all of their food reserves.

“Before all this hit, we had about eight months and now we’re done closer to six months of operating,”said Higdon.

Nationwide and locally, food banks are now feeding more people than ever before while facing a drastic decrease in donations.

“We’re seeing about a 40-50% increase in families served, some of those are higher. We’re seeing where they’re almost serving twice as much as they had been just a few months ago,”said Higdon.

Second Harvest Said they're now serving double the amount of families at their mobile distribution sites, going from 350 families to 800.

The Crossing said they're also serving 15-20% more families while receiving less perishable donations from the five local grocers that supply their reserve.

As donations become more scarce and the demand for food assistance is at an all time high, Second Harvest said they're doing their best to prepare for the long haul.