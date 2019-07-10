Second Harvest creating mobile food pantries throughout St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest Food Bank in St. Joseph has turned to mobile food pantries in order to make their products more accessible throughout the city.

On July 1, Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said the non-profit organization closed their on-site pantry and will instead be focusing on mobile pantry locations.

"What we’ve really planned to do - we don’t have them all set up yet, but we’re going to start once a week mobile distribution here in town,” Higdon said.

The pantry was established to help rescue food that was going directly to landfills and distribute it to other existing pantry agencies, such as local churches.

Higdon said the company originally had a full-time driver that would pick up retail donations and bring them back to the Second Harvest building.

“As we thought through that process, there’s about nine other pantries in town that we work with and so the thought of trying to ease access and make the product that was all here on-site, make that available throughout town,” Higdon said.

The organization also discussing some possible changes to their Backpack Buddies program, but Higdon said no changes have been made locally and nothing will be changed overnight.

“We’re always looking at the best ways to serve kids through our summer feeding program, through Backpack Buddies, through increasing pantries at some of the high and middle schools,” Higdon said.

The CEO added the agency has found there’s more efficient operations in supporting pantries in schools, as opposed to individual meal servings - such as what Backpack Buddies usually provides for students.

“We’re still continuing that program, but we are looking for opportunities at some schools that might be more interested in putting a pantry in the school where the food can go to support maybe the whole family rather than just the kid,” Higdon said.

To find out more about the Fresh Mobile Pantry and their locations, call Second Harvest Food Bank at 816-364-FOOD (3663).