Second Harvest gets $50,000 donation

North American Savings Bank gave Second Harvest a $50 thousand dollar donation Thursday morning.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 8:55 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) North American Savings Bank gave Second Harvest Community Food Bank a $50,000 donation Thursday morning. 

'We know that there are a lot of great organizations out there and that is a large amount of money so it's a big decision," said st. Joseph Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon. "For them to support the work we are doing it really means a lot to us."

Second Harvest provides meals for the food insecure in northwest Missouri. This year alone, the non-profit has served 39,000 people. 

"They [NASB] said they wanted the money to be focused on kids and most of our programs already do that so this money will really go a long way for us," said Higdon.

NASB has been donating to Second Harvest since 2014. Over the past five years, NASB has donated $225,000 to the non-profit. 

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight and early Friday morning. Before going to sleep tonight, make sure you have a way to receive weather information overnight.
