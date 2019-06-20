Second Harvest gets $50,000 donation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) North American Savings Bank gave Second Harvest Community Food Bank a $50,000 donation Thursday morning.

'We know that there are a lot of great organizations out there and that is a large amount of money so it's a big decision," said st. Joseph Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon. "For them to support the work we are doing it really means a lot to us."

Second Harvest provides meals for the food insecure in northwest Missouri. This year alone, the non-profit has served 39,000 people.

"They [NASB] said they wanted the money to be focused on kids and most of our programs already do that so this money will really go a long way for us," said Higdon.

NASB has been donating to Second Harvest since 2014. Over the past five years, NASB has donated $225,000 to the non-profit.