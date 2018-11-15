Second Harvest gives out 1,500 turkeys to families in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest Food Bank is making sure hundreds of families in need will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

Second Harvest held its annual Super Turkey Distribution Day in St. Joseph.

For the last 15 years, Second Harvest has held the event to make sure families in the area can have a full Thanksgiving meal.

"We've gotten amazing feedback when it comes to this event. Basically how thankful they are. It's an amazing honor to do this for the community," said Second Harvest Food Bank Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes.

Turkeys were handed out at several locations across town thanks to a grant from Tyson Foods. Every voucher not only guaranteed a family a turkey but a box loaded with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.

"Boxed stuffing, instant potatoes, along with some fresh produce. You see that need grow. It's a great thing to be able to provide to the community," said Haynes.

For volunteers, they say the experience of helping these families is indeed a rewarding experience.

"The fact of how many people it actually touches You see the outreach in the community, that's what you want to take care of," said volunteer Jason Field.

For these families who will have a Thanksgiving this year, it's the generosity of this community that makes them know there are good people in this world who do care.

"I think it is a Godsend. It's wonderful that they do this," said Janice Johnson. "Thank you with all my heart."

Second Harvest handed out 1,500 turkeys.