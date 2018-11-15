Clear

Second Harvest gives out 1,500 turkeys to families in need

Second Harvest held its annual Super Turkey Distribution Day in St. Joseph.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:33 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest Food Bank is making sure hundreds of families in need will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

Second Harvest held its annual Super Turkey Distribution Day in St. Joseph.

For the last 15 years, Second Harvest has held the event to make sure families in the area can have a full Thanksgiving meal.

"We've gotten amazing feedback when it comes to this event. Basically how thankful they are. It's an amazing honor to do this for the community," said Second Harvest Food Bank Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes.

Turkeys were handed out at several locations across town thanks to a grant from Tyson Foods. Every voucher not only guaranteed a family a turkey but a box loaded with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.

"Boxed stuffing, instant potatoes, along with some fresh produce. You see that need grow. It's a great thing to be able to provide to the community," said Haynes.

For volunteers, they say the experience of helping these families is indeed a rewarding experience.

"The fact of how many people it actually touches You see the outreach in the community, that's what you want to take care of," said volunteer Jason Field.

For these families who will have a Thanksgiving this year, it's the generosity of this community that makes them know there are good people in this world who do care.

"I think it is a Godsend. It's wonderful that they do this," said Janice Johnson. "Thank you with all my heart."

Second Harvest handed out 1,500 turkeys.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events